Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $104,175.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $49.14.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
AVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
