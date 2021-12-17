Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $104,175.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

