Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

