Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

HTLF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

