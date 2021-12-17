MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $100,046.56 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $273,880.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.23.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $211,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

