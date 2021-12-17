TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $123,300.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.

Shares of TELA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

