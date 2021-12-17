Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,906 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Primoris Services by 126.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 190.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Primoris Services stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

