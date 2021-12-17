Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EchoStar worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EchoStar by 1,585.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 666,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in EchoStar by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in EchoStar by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 577,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 243,906 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

