NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell Sells 16,143 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.03.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
