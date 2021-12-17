NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell Sells 16,143 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 1,026,750 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 219,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

