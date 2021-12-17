Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AFHIF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.
Atlas Financial Company Profile
