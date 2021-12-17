Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AFHIF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

