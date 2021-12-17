Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Increases By 118.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the November 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 943.0 days.

Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

