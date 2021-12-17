Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $318.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $331.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 12.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 72.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

