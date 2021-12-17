Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

