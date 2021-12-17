Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 142,542 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1,508.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 293,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,414,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 786.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 194,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 172,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 850.3% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 101,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

