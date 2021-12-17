Stephens Inc. AR Sells 105 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,011.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,845.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,659.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

