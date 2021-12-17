Spire Wealth Management Has $131,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.