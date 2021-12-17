Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $238.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.