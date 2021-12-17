Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.16 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

