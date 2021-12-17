Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.69.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $205.35 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.73 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

