Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $411,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,580 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $6,113,650. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

