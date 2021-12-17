Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $193,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

