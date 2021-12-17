Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $27.69 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

