Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $115.26 and a 52 week high of $149.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04.

