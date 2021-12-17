Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Cerner stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

