Huntington National Bank Buys 1,390 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after purchasing an additional 259,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,218 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

