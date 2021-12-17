Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 169.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Exelon by 15.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

