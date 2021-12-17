Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ opened at $117.56 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.89 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.