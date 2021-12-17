Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $183.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

