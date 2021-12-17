Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

