Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 210 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,798 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $70,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $154.43 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

