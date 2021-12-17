1,698 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

