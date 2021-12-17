Brightworth Has $15.89 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brightworth grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $459,666,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,449.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,429.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

