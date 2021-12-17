State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of PENN opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

