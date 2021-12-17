UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USER. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.