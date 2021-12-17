State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 114.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $8,448,997. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

FFIV stock opened at $233.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

