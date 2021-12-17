Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $54,000 in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Uxin by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Uxin alerts:

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.57 on Friday. Uxin Limited has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $582.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.