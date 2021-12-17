State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.