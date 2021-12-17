Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of UroGen Pharma worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 18.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

