Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $300.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.61.

NYSE LOW opened at $253.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average is $211.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

