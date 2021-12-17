Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,700 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 115.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.60.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

