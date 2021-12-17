Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells $159,405.96 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36.

Avid Technology stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

