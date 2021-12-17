Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

