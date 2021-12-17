YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

Square stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.96 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

