2,979 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

