Insider Selling: Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Sells $180,194.67 in Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $180,194.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20.

IKNA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.