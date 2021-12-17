Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,594,268 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,444. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Switch by 169,985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,458,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

