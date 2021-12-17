Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Aalberts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Aalberts stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Aalberts has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

