The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

