2,010 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $32,453,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 176,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,299 shares of company stock worth $7,837,083. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

