Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $154.11

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

ALLE stock opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

