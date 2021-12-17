N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.20

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.45 ($0.49), with a volume of 449780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

